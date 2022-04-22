WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Cut to $98.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Shares of WNS traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.76. 3,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth $1,333,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,043,000 after buying an additional 105,517 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

