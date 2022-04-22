WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Cowen

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

WNS opened at $81.75 on Friday. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $95,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in WNS by 45.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,874,000 after buying an additional 322,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WNS by 547.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after buying an additional 269,984 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WNS by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 393,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after buying an additional 209,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 490.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,257 shares during the last quarter.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

