WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) & NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Financial Analysis

WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Get Rating) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get WOWI alerts:

54.3% of NeoGames shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of WOWI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for WOWI and NeoGames, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoGames 0 0 2 0 3.00

NeoGames has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. Given NeoGames’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeoGames is more favorable than WOWI.

Profitability

This table compares WOWI and NeoGames’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOWI N/A N/A N/A NeoGames 9.22% 14.50% 7.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WOWI and NeoGames’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeoGames $50.46 million 5.34 $4.65 million $0.17 72.06

NeoGames has higher revenue and earnings than WOWI.

Risk & Volatility

WOWI has a beta of -42.59, meaning that its share price is 4,359% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGames has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeoGames beats WOWI on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WOWI (Get Rating)

WOWI, Inc., an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies. In addition, it offers a plethora of consulting services, including proper business structure and management services in the legal cannabis space serving cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries that operate legally in states that has legal medicinal and/or recreational legislation. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About NeoGames (Get Rating)

NeoGames S.A. provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. NeoGames S.A. was incorporated on 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WOWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.