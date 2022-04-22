WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,116. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.14%.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $328,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,706 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,644,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 392.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 120,901 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.