Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
In related news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:XENE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 871 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.79. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.42.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
