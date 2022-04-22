Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 23.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

XRX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 51,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Xerox has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Xerox by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,958,000 after purchasing an additional 115,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xerox by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,125,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,428,000 after purchasing an additional 138,065 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth $70,813,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Xerox by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,459,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,611,000 after buying an additional 245,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 72,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

