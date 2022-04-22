Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) PT Raised to C$10.50

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on YRI. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$590.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.42.

YRI stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,545. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The firm has a market cap of C$7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.78 and a twelve month high of C$8.05.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$635.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Racine sold 29,212 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$182,282.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,063,094.88. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$866,578.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,202,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,871,172.97. Insiders sold 232,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,880 in the last three months.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

