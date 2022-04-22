YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $79.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:YASKY traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $70.25. 7,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,125. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average of $86.65. YASKAWA Electric has a fifty-two week low of $68.91 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

