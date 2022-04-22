YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on YETI from $97.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:YETI opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. YETI has a 52-week low of $52.61 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $75.55.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that YETI will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in YETI by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in YETI by 1,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

