Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.37 Million

Brokerages expect 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) to report $8.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for 22nd Century Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.75 million. 22nd Century Group reported sales of $6.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will report full-year sales of $35.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.26 million to $35.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $61.27 million, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $83.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 22nd Century Group.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on XXII. Dawson James increased their price target on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XXII. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 329,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after buying an additional 240,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,751,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 212,296 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 163,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

XXII stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

