Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.36. Atlas reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 24.32%. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATCO shares. Bank of America downgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of ATCO opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 407,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 36,545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas (Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

