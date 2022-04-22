Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.13. Ceridian HCM reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $48,992.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $900,537. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 89.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.86. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

