Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Claros Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Claros Mortgage Trust.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Shares of NYSE CMTG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.06. 157,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,282. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $122,892,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,975,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $13,091,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $8,064,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate (CRE) finance company, focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional CRE assets located in the United States markets. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders.

