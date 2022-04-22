Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 181.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GVA shares. Sidoti started coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 47,725.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 997,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,437,000 after purchasing an additional 995,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,342,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,418,000 after acquiring an additional 370,286 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 227,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,009,000 after acquiring an additional 224,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

GVA stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. 193,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,452. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.16 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 371.46%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

