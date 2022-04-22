Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.56). IDEX Biometrics ASA posted earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.94). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,146.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDBA traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.01. 3,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $202.65 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $31.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA (Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.