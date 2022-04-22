Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Brokerages forecast that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IronNet will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IronNet.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRNT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

In other news, CFO James C. Gerber sold 19,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $93,270.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $532,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,483,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,642 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. DAGCO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRNT traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.89. 1,021,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714,728. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. IronNet has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

