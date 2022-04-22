Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.06 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $13.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.