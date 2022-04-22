Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $416.72 Million

Brokerages predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) will report sales of $416.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $461.38 million and the lowest is $354.50 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $165.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PK shares. UBS Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PK stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.06%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.