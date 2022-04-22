Zacks: Analysts Expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings of ($1.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($1.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Achieve Life Sciences.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 11th.

ACHV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.74. 42,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,862. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.