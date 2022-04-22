Zacks: Analysts Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.

ALYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.04 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 61,614 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,104,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

