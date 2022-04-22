Zacks: Analysts Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) will announce $372.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $369.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $374.60 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $368.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,809,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,969,000 after buying an additional 2,028,119 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDRX stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

