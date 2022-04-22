Zacks: Analysts Expect Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arhaus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arhaus.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Arhaus stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,360. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $14.95.
Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
