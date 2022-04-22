Zacks: Analysts Expect Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arhaus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arhaus.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arhaus stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,360. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arhaus (ARHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.