Zacks: Analysts Expect AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AvidXchange.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvidXchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.30.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

AvidXchange stock opened at 8.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 8.79. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of 6.50 and a 1 year high of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

