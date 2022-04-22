Zacks: Analysts Expect BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BuzzFeed’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that BuzzFeed will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BuzzFeed.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on BuzzFeed in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of BZFD stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71. BuzzFeed has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
About BuzzFeed (Get Rating)
BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family.
