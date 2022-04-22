Zacks: Analysts Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.12). ChromaDex posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 40.22% and a negative return on equity of 70.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDXC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChromaDex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ChromaDex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 51,383 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ChromaDex by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 147,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ChromaDex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChromaDex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in ChromaDex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 681,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDXC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.96. 8,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,192. The firm has a market cap of $133.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

