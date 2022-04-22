Zacks: Analysts Expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.78 Million

Analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) will post $267.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.60 million. DigitalBridge Group reported sales of $2.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9,891.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DigitalBridge Group.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth $542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth $10,294,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About DigitalBridge Group (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.