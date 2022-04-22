Zacks: Analysts Expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.78 Million

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRGGet Rating) will post $267.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.60 million. DigitalBridge Group reported sales of $2.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9,891.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth $542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth $10,294,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About DigitalBridge Group (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.