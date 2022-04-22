Zacks: Analysts Expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) will report sales of $74.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.47 million. Easterly Government Properties reported sales of $65.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $308.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.61 million to $313.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $336.44 million, with estimates ranging from $325.88 million to $349.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of DEA opened at $20.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

