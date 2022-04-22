Zacks: Analysts Expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) will post sales of $11.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $12.70 million. Greenbrook TMS reported sales of $11.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year sales of $67.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $82.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $83.60 million, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $115.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 189.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

GBNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Clarus Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.32.

NASDAQ GBNH opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $13.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

