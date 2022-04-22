Zacks: Analysts Expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) to post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Invacare posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invacare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

In related news, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,870. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invacare in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 290,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 43,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Invacare stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $50.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. Invacare has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $9.23.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

