Zacks: Analysts Expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) will report $3.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.13 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. KemPharm reported sales of $12.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 74.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $20.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 million to $25.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $47.86 million, with estimates ranging from $25.97 million to $69.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 29.86% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. KemPharm has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 11.8% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KemPharm by 22.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in KemPharm by 139.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in KemPharm by 72.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in KemPharm by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

