Zacks: Analysts Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Lakeland Financial posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $102,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $2,796,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,506 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,296. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.73. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.78%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

