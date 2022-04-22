Zacks: Analysts Expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). Moleculin Biotech posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Moleculin Biotech.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech (Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.