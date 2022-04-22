Zacks: Analysts Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. STAG Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.
STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.
In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.1% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 53,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 663,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,455,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:STAG opened at $41.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.
About STAG Industrial (Get Rating)
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
