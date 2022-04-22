Zacks: Analysts Expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.07). Stratasys posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cross Research upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Stratasys by 425.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Stratasys by 845.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Stratasys by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.23. 747,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,207. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.24.

About Stratasys (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.