Zacks: Analysts Expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AZEK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.29. AZEK posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZEK. Barclays reduced their target price on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

AZEK traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 33,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,167. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. AZEK has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $51.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36.

In related news, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Kardish acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $276,003.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,251,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 179.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AZEK by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,893 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,871,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 604.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after acquiring an additional 745,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

