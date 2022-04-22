Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) to announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Albany International posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $239.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Shares of Albany International stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.11. 181,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average is $85.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.33. Albany International has a 1 year low of $74.17 and a 1 year high of $93.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Albany International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

