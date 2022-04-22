Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Allbirds’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allbirds.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIRD. Zacks Investment Research cut Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

Allbirds stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.31. 1,106,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,243. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $5,278,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,631,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,490,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds (Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allbirds (BIRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.