Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.51 Million

Analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $157.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.02 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $687.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $684.70 million to $690.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $765.70 million, with estimates ranging from $762.60 million to $768.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

ATIP opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

