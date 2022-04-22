Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) will announce $3.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.35 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $12.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $13.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYH. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,069,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,315,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,167,000 after acquiring an additional 707,038 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 879,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 517,144 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 334,689 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYH opened at $11.49 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

