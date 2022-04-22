Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.32. First Horizon posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

FHN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,401,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,366,123. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,144,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,647,000 after buying an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

