Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) to post $49.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.50 million and the highest is $52.44 million. Jumia Technologies reported sales of $32.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $247.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.60 million to $264.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $312.75 million, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $329.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $7.51 on Friday. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

