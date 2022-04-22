Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) to post $49.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.50 million and the highest is $52.44 million. Jumia Technologies reported sales of $32.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $247.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.60 million to $264.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $312.75 million, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $329.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $7.51 on Friday. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82.
About Jumia Technologies (Get Rating)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.