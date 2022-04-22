Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Announce -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) to post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $0.25. Kemper reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kemper.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMPR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Kemper stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55. Kemper has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -63.27%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Kemper by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 14.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Kemper by 13.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kemper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.