Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings. Progenity reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Progenity.
Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.
PROG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 2,655,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,253,417. The company has a market cap of $177.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. Progenity has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $6.20.
About Progenity (Get Rating)
Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progenity (PROG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progenity (PROG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.