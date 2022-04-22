Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Announce -$0.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the lowest is ($1.00). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($2.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($3.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. The business had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPTX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. 142,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,352. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,940,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 159,365 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Earnings History and Estimates for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

