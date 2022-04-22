Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. Sensus Healthcare reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In related news, COO Nicolas Soro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $84,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,818 over the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.41. 390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,612. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $140.09 million, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.