Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) will report sales of $22.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.40 million and the lowest is $22.34 million. SI-BONE posted sales of $20.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full-year sales of $107.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.64 million to $107.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $131.13 million, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $131.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SI-BONE.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $740.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $29,362.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,321 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $67,681.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,946 shares of company stock worth $344,255. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

