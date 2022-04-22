Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) to post $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.86. United Natural Foods posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Natural Foods.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:UNFI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.85. 1,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.02. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

