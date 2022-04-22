Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.24 Million

Equities research analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $55.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.73 million to $56.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $257.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $260.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $340.53 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $357.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MAPS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 131,176 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WM Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $22.24.

WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WM Technology (MAPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.