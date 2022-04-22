Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.00. Avient reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE AVNT opened at $53.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73. Avient has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

