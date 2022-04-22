Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.21 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Shares of NYSE:CBOE opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $100.53 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.